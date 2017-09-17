PV Sindhu Dedicates Korea Open Victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Birthday

Sindhu, who lost the World Championships final in Glasgow last month to Okuhara, completed her revenge with an impressive 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 win.

New Delhi: Badminton star PV Sindhu once again created history by defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women’s singles final of the Korea Open Super Series in Seoul on Sunday becoming the first Indian to lift the title in Korea.

Sindhu, who lost the World Championships final in Glasgow last month to Okuhara, completed her revenge with an impressive 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 win and the spectacular victory was celebrated all over India and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu.

Prime Minister Modi wrote, ‘Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment.’

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2017





Reacting to the greeting from PM Modi, PV Sindhu wrote on Twitter: “I dedicate this Victory for our beloved Prime Minister Shri Modiji on his Birthday for his untiring and self-less services to our Country.”

I dedicate this Victory for our beloved Prime Minister Shri Modiji on his Birthday for his untiring and self less services to our Country. https://t.co/frsNmZvtkK — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 17, 2017





It was an amazing gesture by Sindhu, who, with the win, drew level 4-4 with Okuhara in their head-to-head record after the Japanese had taken the lead post the World Championships where she outlasted the Indian 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 in an hour and 50 minutes.