PV Sindhu Calls Out Journalist for Report on Rift in Her Family

Badminton star PV Sindhu has called out a journalist for his fake claims of Sindhu travelling to London due to rifts in her family.

Quashing a news report which suggested that her exit from the national camp may have been due to rifts in her family, Sindhu revealed that she has travelled to London, United Kingdom, with her parents' consent.

In a series of tweets, Sindhu wrote that she is in London to work on her recovery and nutrition and said, “I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard.”

She continued writing that hers is a close-knit family, and she is in touch with them.

Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake. Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday. — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 20, 2020

Sindhu also said that she does not have any issues with her coach Pullela Gopichand or the training facility at the academy and warned the journalist of legal actions for spreading false news.

Mr M. Ratnakar the sports reporter of TOI who is spreading false news should know the facts first before writing them. If he doesn’t stop, I may have to resort to legal proceedings against him. — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 20, 2020

The reports of the rift arose when Sindhu left the ongoing national camp for Olympic hopefuls and travelled to London and sources said she has been in the city for at least 10 days now. But she put a picture on Monday, 19 October, saying that she is in London working on her nutrition and recovery with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), London.

Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !! pic.twitter.com/07PSqweiHu — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) October 18, 2020

The shuttler had pulled out of the recent Denmark Open and has not participated in any competitive tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

