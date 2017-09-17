PV Sindhu Beats Nozomi Okuhara, Becomes First Indian to Win Korea Open Super Series

Sindhu, who lost the World Championships final in Glasgow last month against Okuhara, completed her revenge with an impressive win.

New Delhi: Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to win the Korea Open Super Series. The Ace Indian shuttler defeated world champion Nozomi Okuhara 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in an intriguing final that lasted an hour and 23 minutes.

Sindhu, who lost the World Championships final in Glasgow last month to Okuhara, completed her revenge with an impressive win.

Expectations of an epic battle were raised after Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in little over three weeks since they had fought for an hour and 50 minutes in one of the greatest women’s singles matches in the World Championships final.

Today’s summit clash also turned out to be another electrifying contest as Sindhu displayed great stubbornness to lay claim to the third Super Series title of her career.

World no. 4 Sindhu, who had clinched the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Open Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, thus dashed Okuhara’s bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championships. She also broke Okuhara’s winning streak of 14 matches.

The win also helped Sindhu to level her head-to-head record against Okuhara, making it 4-4 in eight meetings.

The Indian shuttler started aggressively and clinched the nerve-racking opening game 22-20 after saving two game points and winning four in a row to take 1-0 lead.

The 22-year-old Japanese, however, made a strong comeback as she took the match into the deciding game by outplaying Sindhu. Okuhara won the second game 21-11.

Both the shuttlers put up another fierce fight, which also saw a 54-shot rally, and never allowed each other to settle down. Sindhu eventually took the third and deciding game 21-18 to win her maiden Korea Open title.