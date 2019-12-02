After putting 'blue' we never ask who we're fighting against as athletes: Leander Paes

Veteran star tennis player Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match along with debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead against Pakistan with victory in the third rubber on November 30. While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, Tennis Player Leander Paes said, "As representatives of the country when we put the blue on and when you play for a flag just like a soldier we never asks who we are fighting against or where we are fighting, as athletes we use our tennis racket to represent our country." "With the environment I grew up with my parents and I know for these two boys we share the same ideology and when it comes to playing for the country we don't ask where and who our opponents are," he added. "We go out there and represent our country to the best of our ability. I want to commend everyone at the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for this," peas further stated.