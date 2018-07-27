Putin willing to visit Washington, Trump already invited to Moscow

Moscow, July 27 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that he had invited his US counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow, and was ready himself to go to Washington for a new round of talks, the media reported.

"I fully understand that President Trump has a desire to hold further meetings. And I am ready for this. But necessary conditions for work should be created... We are ready to invite him to Moscow... I am also ready to go to Washington - if there are appropriate conditions for work," Putin told a press conference after a summit of leaders of BRICS group -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Johannesburg.

The Russian leader said that he might also meet Trump at other international fora, including the G20, Sputnik news agency reported.

Putin said that the fight against terrorism, coordination of trade and economic policies remained the main areas of BRICS work. At the same time, he noted that there were no plans to increase the number of BRICS member-states yet, the agency reported.

Earlier reports said that the White House pushed to next year Trump's planned meeting with Putin, amid intensifying criticism of the US President's conflicting statements on Russian interference in US elections.

