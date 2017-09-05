Putin opposes tougher sanctions against N. Korea

Xiamen (China), Sep 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday opposed tougher sanctions against North Korea which were imposed following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.

"Resorting to just any sanctions in this situation is useless and inefficient," Putin told media persons after attending the 9th BRICS Summit -- of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -- here.

"All of this can lead to a global planetary catastrophe and a great number of victims."

The President called on relevant parties to return to the negotiation table, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is necessary to push the issue to a dialogue between all interested parties. All participants in this process, including North Korea, should not have any of these considerations that are associated with the threat of destruction, but, on the contrary, all parties to the conflict should get on the path of cooperation," Putin said.

North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test on Sunday.

However, the UN Security Council on Monday remained divided over possible new and tougher sanctions.

