Putin must declassify files of Bose and Shastri, give record of Sonia Gandhi: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should prove that he is friends with India by declassifying files of Subhash Chandra Bose and Lal Bahadur Shastri. He said, "Putin should prove he is our friend by declassifying files of Bose and Shastri. He should tell us why Sonia Gandhi went to Russia twice recently to meet him, he must give us record of Sonia and her father's KGB affiliations. Right now he is playing both sides." The BJP leader was reacting on United States President Donald Trump's statement that India "will soon find out" about his decision on the punitive CAATSA sanctions after India signed a USD 5 billion deal to purchase the much-vaunted S-400 air defence system from Russia. "Trump has imposed sanctions on Russia and he is expecting friendly countries to follow the suit, India has not," added Swamy.