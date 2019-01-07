Putin, Modi agree to enhance anti-terror cooperation

Moscow, Jan 7 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation and discussed important bilateral and international issues, including joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The two noted the traditional friendship and a "particularly privileged strategic partnership" between Russia and India that continues to develop dynamically, a Kremlin statement cited by Xinhua news agency said.

They confirmed the "mutual spirit" of the two countries to increase cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and seek solutions to other pressing world problems.

Putin wished Modi success in the forthcoming parliamentary elections in India and invited him to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok in September 2019, the statement added.

