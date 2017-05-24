Take That put off concerts after Manchester terror attack

Manchester, May 24 (IANS) English band Take That have postponed four concerts in Manchester and Liverpool after a terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two persons were killed and 59 injured in a dastardly attack by a suicide bomber after American singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night.

Take That were scheduled to perform in Liverpool on Tuesday night, followed by three dates at Manchester Arena, where the attack took place after Ariana Grande's performance.

The band said they would not go ahead with the shows "out of respect" for the victims and their families, reports bbc.com.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all," the band said in a statement.

"Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident at the Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool."

The group, which currently consists of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, went on to cancel three further dates they had planned at Manchester Arena on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the venue said: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled concerts for Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May at Manchester Arena have been postponed."

"Further details will be released as soon as possible."

But a Simple Minds gig at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester is set to go ahead as planned later, reports bbc.com.

Other venues across Britain have been reviewing their security.

--IANS

