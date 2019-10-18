I was put inside jail when I was just 21 years old: Sooraj Pancholi

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Satellite Shankar' in Mumbai on October 17. Sooraj Pancholi is playing role of a soldier in the film. While addressing a press conference, Sooraj Pancholi broke down on question of his personal life. He said, "The struggle for me is not of four years as I have almost struggled for seven years. I was put inside jail when I was just 21 years old for something which I have not done. Everyone wants to know about my personal life and I also want to talk about the same. I believe in the court and I have been an accused in my case." "I am going to court since I was 21 years old and I will turn 29 in a month," Sooraj added. "In the history of India, my case is the only example (case) where the accused has said that run my trial and you guys know what all I am going through," he further stated. 'Satellite Shankar' will hit theatres on November 15, 2019. The film is directed by Irfan Kamal.