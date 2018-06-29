Push Myanmar to take its citizens back: B'desh High Commissioner to India

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali said that Rohingya refugees are a major security concern for India and Bangladesh. He asserted that for the sake of peace and stability in the region India, Bangladesh and regional countries should pressurise Myanmar to take back their citizens and give them their rights. "It's certainly a major security concern for India and us. For the sake of peace and stability in the region India, Bangladesh as well as other regional countries should pressurise Myanmar to take back their citizens and give them their rights," said Ali.