Pursuing College In India Instead Of The West, Is The Real Culture Shock

With friends and class mates leaving for college abroad, life changes for the ones left behind.

Townie ˈtaʊni’ (noun): A person who lives in South Mumbai, usually considered a snob

“Oh my god, she booked an Uber, what a townie!”

We all live in a bubble. We make our place in it, decorate it, and do everything in our power to protect it. Despite all our efforts, we don’t realize that we are merely delaying the inevitable. My bubble didn’t just burst, it exploded. You could say it was my wake up call.

I graduated from the Cathedral and John Connon School, and jumped ship to Jai Hind College. During this time, I was introduced to something I didn’t know I would experience in my own country - culture shock. Culture shock is the absolute horror I faced when I realized the kind of people I’ve grown up with don’t make up the macrocosm called Mumbai.

Everyday was Christmas before they left for university abroad

I was used to going to school everyday at a fixed time, and having a fixed routine. My closest friends were a car ride away. English was my language of communication. But all that changed once I moved to college and my friends left for exotic locations in the US, UK and Australia. They were now a plane ride and a time zone away, studying in universities abroad having the time of their lives, while I was stuck here with no friends and no life. It felt as though they were doing so much more with their time, and I was in exactly the same place I had been from the very start. I didn’t have cool themed parties to host every weekend, I didn’t have any tropical spring break to look forward to, I wasn’t eating Instagram-worthy food everyday, and I certainly didn’t have a new boy in my bed each week. And when my boring life showed even a glimpse of excitement, I couldn’t call my friends, (not immediately at least) to tell them about it because of the time difference. However, when I finally understood what the next 3 years of my life were going to be like, I realized that accepting this change was my only option.

In college, we were informed of our classes the day before via a WhatsApp group, and the timings couldn’t have been more erratic. Classes started anytime between 8.30am and 4pm, and the funny thing was that other than me, nobody seemed to mind! It was as though the thrill of unknown class timings gave my classmates some sort of adrenaline rush that I could never understand. I always fought for morning classes in order to free up the rest of the day, whereas my classmates didn’t see eye to eye with my logic and much preferred afternoon classes, as it allowed them to sleep in. Little did I know the backlash I would face. “It’s easy for you, it doesn’t take you 2 hours to reach. For an 8.30 class we have to wake up at 5.30. Everyone doesn’t come in a car like you, princess”. All of a sudden I felt attacked because of my geographical location, and from then on I was branded ‘that townie snob’.

