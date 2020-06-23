Puri Rath Yatra 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah extend greetings on occasion of Lord Jagannath's chariot festival

The annual Lord Jagannath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, started on Tuesday. This year the auspicious festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday allowed Odisha to hold the nine-day Rath Yatra 2020 festival with certain conditions, including no public participation and imposition of curfew in the city.

A report by Financial Express mentions that idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are moved out of Jagannath Puri temple and were seated on chariots. The chariots are moved by 'sevayats' on the 'Bada Danda' road in Puri towards the Gundicha Temple.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a huge crowd outside the iconic temple. People were seen participating in the colourful procession as the priests carried the idols.

#WATCH Odisha: Priests and 'sevayats' taking the idol of Lord Balabhadra to chariot for the #RathYatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. pic.twitter.com/ohoWKlTwmm " ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

According to a report by NDTV, Lord Jagannatha is regarded as the supreme god and the sovereign monarch of the Odishan empire. Puri Jagannath temple is known as the land of Lord Jagannath, which means the 'Lord of the Universe'.

President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and several others took to social media to express greetings on Rath Yatra 2020.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. "May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy," the President wrote.

Along with English, the President tweeted his greetings in Hindi and Odiya too.

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha. May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy. " President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 23, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also posted a tweet thread where he said that people will have to be content with a modest celebration on Rath Yatra 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace and harmony," Naidu wrote.

I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is the most revered and much awaited festival of Odisha. #RathYatra pic.twitter.com/XPI2j76XDY " Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra 2020. In his message in Hindi, the PM said he hopes that he wishes that this journey filled with devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the countrymen.

"My heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. I wish that this journey filled with devotion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck, and health to the lives of the countrymen. Jai Jagannath!" he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greeting on the chariot festival and said, "I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good health, joy, and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!"

I extend my warm greetings to all, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May Maha Prabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good heath, joy and prosperity. Jai Jagannath! " Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "On this occasion, I pray to Lord Jagannath for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state."