Punjab's income tax department starts vertical garden to fight pollution

With 13,500 plants wrapped around it, the income tax department's office in India's northern Ludhiana city is hard to miss and it has been drawing visitors in good numbers. The vertical garden of the IT department has been inspired by those of Singapore and has helped cut down the pollution levels around the building significantly. The department has recycled plastic bottles as pots.Additional commissioner of income tax department of Ludhiana, Rohit Mehra, said using recycled plastic bottles helped to cut costs. In November, when north India was gasping for breath amid toxic smog, the pollution levels around the IT department building were reportedly 75 percent lower compared to the rest of the city. A vertical garden also helps clean the air inside the building by removing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) like benzene and formaldehyde. The vertical garden, a comparatively newer method of plantation process in India, uses the drip irrigation system in which water drips slowly to the plant roots. This system saves up to 92 percent water.