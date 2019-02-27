Punjab's border districts on high-alert, CM Amarinder Singh calls for emergency meeting

Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh called for an emergency meeting with senior officials following the air strike between India and Pakistan since February 26. The areas near LoC in Punjab have been on high-alert after exchange of fire. Captain Amarinder also took to twitter to express solidarity on the recent air strike between the two countries. He wrote, "We're absolutely ready for any eventuality. I've also told @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh that Punjab is prepared to do whatever may be needed in the service of the country. I will be visiting the border areas for an on-ground assessment of the situation in the wake of #IAFStrikes." India has lost MiG 21 and the jet fighter's pilot in engagement with Pakistan over the Line of Control, but not before shooting down latter's F-16 plane on Wednesday.