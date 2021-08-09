Punjab: Tiffin Box Carrying IED And Other Explosives Recovered From Amritsar; Police Suspect Involvement of Drones From Across The Border

Amritsar, August 8: Days ahead of Independence Day 2021, Punjab police recovered a carrying an IED explosive from Daleke village of Punjab’s border district Amritsar on Sunday evening. Five hand grenades were also reportedly found in a bag containing the tiffin box. The police suspect that these explosives could have been delivered from Pakistan via drone. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said that on the intervening night of August 7 and 8 noise of drones was heard. 100 cartridges of 9 mm pistol were also recovered.

“Some recoveries were made yesterday in Amritsar (rural), which include 5 grenades, Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-fitted tiffin boxes & 100 rounds of 9mm pistol. As per our assessment, these bombs were delivered via a drone from across the border,” said Gupta. Punjab: Multiple Drones Spotted Hovering Over Ferozepur’s Hussainwala Sector, BSF Opens Fire.

The NSG team was then called in. It is currently looking into the matter. The Punjab DGP stated, “As per their preliminary report, the IED consists of 2-3 kgs of RDX. The state will remain on high alert. We have also increased the checking.” He further added that there is pressure from across the border on outfits that are involved in anti-national and militant activities to carry out some terrorist actions before Independence Day. Jammu Air Force Station Blast: Drone Attack Suspected at High-Security Area of Jammu Airport, 2 Detained; Here's What We Know So Far.

Statement By Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta:

According to reports, the explosives were packed in seven bags of foam. They were marked from 1 to 7. Gupta said that two energised batteries made in Malaysia, a timer device, two U-shaped industrial-grade powerful magnets were recovered from the tiffin box and if these elements would have been connected, there would be a blast. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder has been informed about the development. In the past also, drones from across the border had been used to drop weapons in the Indian territory in Punjab.