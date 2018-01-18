Punjab thrash Delhi in PWL tie

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Punjab Royals icon player Geno Petriashvili pulled off a dominating win to guide his side to an easy 6-1 victory over Delhi Sultans in a Pro Wrestling League (PWL) contest at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

Geno, who came into the tie with an unbeaten record this season, maintained his glorious run and thrashed India's Hitender Beniwal 10-0 in the men's 125 kilogram category by pinning him down on the mat.

Before that, World Championship bronze medallist Anastasija Grigorjeva of Latvia annihilated India's Monia Dhanoi in the women's 62kg category to put the Royals in the driving seat.

Leading 2-1, the Latvian made a meal out of the Indian and won the contest 4-0 by pinfall in the opening period itself to help the Royals take a crucial 3-1 lead mid-way into the tie.

Winning the toss, Punjab played it smart and blocked 2016 Asian Championship gold medallist Sandeep Tomar, while the Sultans elected to keep World Championship bronze medallist Koumba Larroque out of action.

Delhi's icon player Alvarav Aslan of Azerbaijan, however, put his side ahead by pulling off an easy 14-1 win over India's Nasir Hussain in the men's 97kg category.

The World Championship bronze medallist was at the top of his game and demolished the Indian to ease to his fourth win of the season.

But thereafter, it was Punjab Royals all the way as they won their next four bouts.

Nirmala Devi began the victory march, registering a thrilling 6-0 victory over two-time African champion Maroi Meizen of Tunisia in the women's 50kg bout to help Punjab draw level.

Maroi, who walked into the contest as favourite, was frustrated by Nirmala's staunch defence. Nirmala did well to not commit any mistakes and attacked her opponent on the counter to score points and eventually walk away victorious.

In the men's 74kg division, current national champion Jitender Kinha beat compatriot Vinod Omprakash 5-0 in an exciting contest to send Punjab 2-1 up after three bouts.

