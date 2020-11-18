Punjab State Council defers Agricultural Education Act to June 2021

Representative Image

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, decided to defer implementation of the Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education Act, 2017, till June 30 next year.

The main objective of the Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education is to specify the minimum standards and guidelines for imparting agricultural education and training that is to be followed by the colleges and universities in the state.

The Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education Act, 2017 was notified in January 2018 and the minimum standards were required to be met by the institutions imparting agricultural education by January 1, 2020.

The Council is also mandated to regulate agricultural education in the state through a grant of recognition to colleges, institutions and departments that meet the norms and standards prescribed to run Educational Degree programs in Agriculture. (ANI)