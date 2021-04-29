Punjab seeks Centre's directive for free vaccination of ESIC beneficiaries in 18-45 age grp

·1-min read

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday sought the directions of the Centre to make COVID-19 vaccination free for Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 years.

Nationwide registration for vaccination for this age group started on Wednesday. Earlier, those above 45 years, healthcare workers and frontline workers were being inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the national vaccination drive that was launched on January 16.

The suggestion to make vaccination free for ESIC beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 years free was made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in his letter to Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, according to an official statement.

Such an initiative will be a progressive step towards covering the industrial working class of the country as part of the government of India's aim of vaccinating the adult population against COVID-19, he said.

The chief minister said that the central government as well as state governments are currently engaged in taking all possible steps to combat the prevailing grave situation Singh said he was confident that his suggestion on ESIC beneficiaries will be considered favourably in the larger public interest. Citing opinions of medical experts, he stressed that vaccination can go a long way in arresting the transmission of the coronavirus and provide protection to the inoculated person.

Singh pointed out that as per the Centre's decision, while the central government will provide vaccine to all persons above 45 years, provision of vaccine for those in the age group of 18-45 years would have to be made by state governments and private agencies. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • COVID-19: IIT Bombay finds innovative way to generate oxygen

    Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Amid the shortage of medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients, the IIT Bombay has come up with an ingenious solution to help address the issue by converting a nitrogen unit into an oxygen generating unit, the institute said on Thursday.

  • Arundhati Roy calls India Covid crisis a ‘crime against humanity’ and Modi a ‘crisis-generating machine’

    India recorded highest ever number of infections, breaking global records as health system reels

  • Chadwick Boseman NFT Artist Faces Backlash for 'Profiting Off' Late Actor after Oscar Loss

    NFT artist Andre O'Shea said that he will redesign the NFT artwork after the late actor Chadwick Boseman lost the Best Actor Oscar to Anthony Hopkins.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • Delhi: COVID patient dies waiting for bed; family attacks Apollo hospital staff

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 waiting for a bed at South Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday, attacked its staff, resulting in minor injuries to four employees, officials said.

  • With 25,986 new COVID-19 infections, Delhi's active cases near one lakh

    New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in the national capital to 99,752, which is the highest so far.

  • NASA Astronaut Successfully Harvests Two Plants in Space, Longest Leafy Greens Ever on ISS

    'Amara' mustard, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi were grown for 64 days, the longest leafy greens have grown on the ISS.

  • Scores of COVID-19 Deaths in Bengaluru Missing From State Count

    TNM visited crematoriums for COVID-19 victims and found that the number of cremations is much higher than reported.

  • WTC Final: Kohli not getting much help from teammate Jamieson

    Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) In the IPL nets, Virat Kohli is literally using every trick in the bag to prepare for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand but is not getting much help from current teammate and Black Caps pacer Kyle Jamieson.

  • 7 COVID Patients Die in Meerut Hospitals Due to Oxygen Shortage

    UP CM Adityanath has continuously dismissed several reports of oxygen shortage.

  • Uttar Pradesh Driver Skips Ramzan Fasts to Perform Last Rites of Orphans

    UP's Faizul is providing free hearse car services to the poor amid the Covid-19 pandemic and also lending a helping hand to conduct the last rites of orphans.

  • Maharashtra to have separate vaccination centres for those between 18 to 44 years

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state will have separate vaccination centres for those aged between 18-44 years.

  • IIT-Bombay Innovates Way to Generate Oxygen, Aims at Solving Current COVID Crisis

    At IIT Bombay, a PSA Nitrogen plant in the Refrigeration and Cryogenics Laboratory was identified for conversion to validate the proof of concept.

  • West Bengal exit poll results 2021: Poll predictions for 294 seats to be announced today at 7.30 pm

    West Bengal saw a three-cornered fight between the Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-Left-ISF alliance

  • Profits of doom: How India’s black market has thrived on misery during its second wave of Covid

    While some paid exorbitant amounts to arrange oxygen and medicines, others fell victim to scams

  • ICMR advises against NSAIDs, says some painkillers found to worsen COVID

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Some painkillers like Ibuprofen are found to worsen COVID-19, known to be harmful to heart failure patients and may increase risk of kidney damage, the ICMR said as it advised against taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and recommended taking paracetamol, if needed, during the disease.

  • Pooja Hegde's Quirky Reaction to Allu Arjun Testing Covid Positive

    Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun were co-stars in 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, they are both Covid positive.

  • FB ‘Accidentally’ Blocks #ResignModi; Govt Says Didn’t Ask For It

    The posts were “temporarily hidden” for India-based users for ‘violating the website’s Community Standards’.

  • SII CEO Adar Poonawalla To Be Given Y-Category Security by CRPF

    Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII had written to the Home Minister seeking security for Poonawalla.