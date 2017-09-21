Punjab Rickshaw puller's son takes on mission of education

A 23-year-old youngster from Amritsar, Mithun Kumar has taken up a mission to educate underprivileged children and is busy with his day imparting education to the children in his school built in Nangli, district. Mithun, a graduate, and son of a rickshaw puller started the journey by arranging classes in an open plot in the village and since then has never looked back. Recognized for his efforts by the state as well as the District Administration, Mithun's organisation Methodologies for Rural Education and Learning has received funding from many NGOs. Mithun, said his school runs on donations, he has been working as a waiter in marriages and even stalls to earn money. He believes the NGOs and the NRIs are the driving force behind his dream, where India would uplift itself from illiteracy.