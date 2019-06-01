Punjab PWD Minister reviews progress of Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur

Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday reviewed the construction work of the Indian side of Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur. Indian side of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, is expected to be completed by September 30. The Kartarpur Corridor is expected to be thrown open to the pilgrims in November this year to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.