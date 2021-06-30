Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 to Begin from July 5: Apply for 560 Vacancies

The Punjab Police will release applications for a total of 560 vacancies from July 5 on the police department’s official website. The exams for filling in the posts will be held between August 17 and 31. The 560 vacancies are divided into four carders including intelligence, armed, district, and investigation. There will be two multiple choice question exams that will be held for the selection process.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Intelligence – 87 Posts

Armed Police – 97 Posts

District – 87 Posts

Investigation – 289 Posts

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Only those who are between the age of 18 years and 28 years are eligible for applying to these posts.

For the post of intelligence cadre need to have either of the three requirements mentioned below:

The person needs to have a graduation degree from a recognised university. Apart from that he or she also needs to have ‘0’ level certificate of information technology from the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, or,

— A graduation degree in computer science, or computer applications: or information technology as one of the elective subjects, or,

— Bachelors of science/technology in computer engineering information systems; computer science; or computer science and engineering; or computer networking, or software engineering, or BCA, data science, or postgraduate diploma in computer applications from a recognised university.

For Armed, District, and Investigation: The candidate must have a graduation degree or its equivalent from a recognised institute or university.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of an online written exam followed by a physical screening test. The aspirants will have to appear for two different papers. Each of the papers will be held for a duration of two hours and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. The candidate will get four marks for every correct answer.

