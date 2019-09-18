Punjab Police recovers 13.7 kg heroin near India-Pak border in Amritsar

Amritsar Rural Police recovered 13.72 kg heroin from near India-Pakistan border. According to police, one Shamsher, arrested on Sep 13, was in touch with Pakistani smugglers. Inspector General Border Range, SPS Parmar told ANI, "Accused was in connection with Pakistan, he was using Pakistani SIM. He was talking to the people across the border and getting in touch with smugglers from there also." "This is not home grown product, it has come from across the border only," SPS Parmar further added.