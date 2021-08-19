Punjab Opposition Guns for Navjot Singh Sidhu Over His Advisor’s Controversial Kashmir Post

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu finds himself in the midst of a political controversy after his newly appointed advisor made controversial remarks on revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir triggering strong reaction from the opposition. Sidhu’s advisor Malwinder Singh Mali in his recent Facebook post criticised revocation of the special status and autonomy granted under Article 370 of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

In his post, Mali said, “Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. Going against the tenets of the UNO resolutions, India and Pakistan have illegally usurped the Kashmir territory. If Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35-A. What was the special agreement with King Hari Singh? Tell people what were the terms of the agreement.”

With Punjab elections just a few months away, the opposition parties have seized the opportunity to ensure that it snowballs into a political controversy. AAP leader and in charge of Punjab affairs, Raghav Chadhdha, said, “The party president’s advisor who believes that Kashmir is not part of India is not only stoking anti-national feelings but we want to conclude that this is the feeling of Sidhu as well, because he is the one who has appointed these advisors.” He demanded immediate action should be taken by law enforcement agencies against such statements.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “Does he stand with forces which are working against the nation? Kashmir is an integral part of India. The police should, in fact, register an FIR against him”.

In response, Mali posted a newspaper clipping that showed Akalis in the past supported Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s youth wing leaders led a protest march against Sidhu in Amritsar. The leaders demanded immediate removal of Mali and apology for such comments. Punjab BJP’s general secretary Subhash Sharma has also written to Sidhu and has asked him to clarify his stand on the issue. “We want to understand does Sidhu too agree with Mali’s statement, if not then, he should initiate action against him immediately,” said Sharma.

