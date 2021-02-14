Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting from 8 am to 4 pm, 1,003 BJP candidates in the fray amid farmers protests

FP Staff
·3-min read

Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 Latest Updates: Out of the total 9,222 candidates in the fray, 2,832 are contesting as Independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Akali Dal. The BJP, which is facing a lot of heat over the new bills, has put 1,003 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP have fielded 1,606 and 160 candidates respectively.

The voting for elections to eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held from 8 am till 4 pm.

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards. Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress and 1,569 of the Akali Dal. The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BSP are 1,003, 1,606 and 160 respectively.

All the arrangements are in place for the civic body elections, an official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said on Saturday.

The official spokesperson of the State Election Commission said it has set up 4,102 polling stations and out of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive.

The spokesperson said every voter who enters the polling station before 4 pm will have the right to vote. The counting of votes will take place on 17 February.

The State Election Commission has also announced 14 and 17 February as dry days.

Around 7,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for voting. A total of 25,010 employees have also been deputed. Around 19,000 police personnel have been deputed to conduct free and fair elections, said the spokesperson.

There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, totalling 39,15,280 registered voters in the state of Punjab for the civic elections. A total of 30 IAS or PCS officers have been deputed as observers to conduct free and fair elections, said the spokesperson.

In these elections, 50 percent of seats have been reserved for women.

All the main political parties had canvassed vigorously during the campaigning for the civic body elections in the state which will see Assembly polls next year.

Several Punjab ministers including Manpreet Singh Badal and Balbir Singh Sidhu had canvassed for the Congress nominees. The SAD and the BJP are fighting these elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue last year.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders campaigned for their party candidates. The BJP leaders and candidates had faced farmers'' protest during campaigning with the saffron party accusing the Congress of unleashing "hooliganism" in the guise of farmers.

Several senior AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha had held roadshows in several parts of the state and had sought votes for the nominees of the main Opposition party in Punjab.

The Opposition had accused the Congress of "misusing" the government machinery to win these polls, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Also See: Punjab civic body polls: Voting to be held today between 8 am to 4 pm; 9,222 candidates in the fray for 2,302 wards

GHMC Mayoral polls: Voting for Greater Hyderabad mayor, dy mayor posts to be held shortly; TRS likely to win

Sukhbir Singh Badal escapes unhurt after Congress, Akali workers clash in Punjab's Jalalabad; four injured

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra In Trouble As His ‘Sold Car’ Booked In Hit And Run Case

    Though Kundra had sold the Audi R8 car four months back, the documents of the vehicle have not yet been transferred to the new owner.

  • ‘J&K to Get Status of State at Appropriate Time’: Amit Shah in LS

    The government will connect the Kashmir Valley with railways by 2022, Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

  • Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Who Sold His House for His Granddaughter's Education

    Mumbai's Desraj is the sole breadwinner of his family since the deaths of his two sons, and plies autorickshaw every day to make ends meet and support his wife, daughter-in-law, and his four grandchildren.

  • China Refused to Provide WHO Team With Raw Data on Early Covid-19 Cases: Expert

    The Australian infectious diseases expert said that gaining access to the raw data was especially important since only half of the 174 cases had exposure to the Huanan market, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in Wuhan where the virus was initially detected.

  • India vs England: BCCI removes Chepauk pitch curator

    Following India's defeat in first Test in Chennai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has removed its pitch curator Taposh Chatterjee. The curator was to monitor the pitch preparation at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the second Test, starting February 13. Now, the Indian team management is overseeing the pitch preparation along with chief local groundsman V Ramesh Kumar.

  • 'A Little Hope': Joe and Jill Biden Take a Walk Among Valentine's Day Decorations in White House Lawns

    This is Joe Biden's first Valentine's Day as President of the United States after he took oath on January 20.

  • No Deaths Due to Train Accident Since March 2019, Claims Piyush Goyal. But What About Mumbai Locals?

    Goyal further said that in the new restructured Railway Board, a designated director general of safety has been appointed to the first time.

  • Pakistan-China Collusion: Why Some Baloch Are Building Elite Clubs

    Here’s why some Baloch are living a charmed, fairytale existence, while others continue to suffer.

  • India Must Take Note of Chinese Designs in Myanmar as Another Hostile Front May Open in Coup Shadow

    China sees Myanmar as a land bridge to the Indian Ocean and intends to take controlling stake in the country as most of the oil and other commodities imported in China come through the Strait of Malacca which India and other western powers can choke in case of a conflict.

  • Bombay HC Judge Who Gave POCSO Orders to Not be Permanent for 1 Yr

    The govt issued a notification, confirming Justice Ganediwala’s continuation as additional judge for a 1-year term.

  • Australian Open 2021: 'Bored' Tennis Fan Explains Why She Showed Middle Finger to Rafael Nadal

    There was chaos at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday while Rafael Nadal was playing American Michael Mmoh when a fan interrupted Nadal's serve and showed him a middle finger.

  • Health Min Responds After Chhattisgarh Asks Centre to Halt Covaxin

    Harsh Vardhan also pointed out that the state has been way behind in its vaccination schedule.

  • Vaccine Production Not Perfect But Our Drug Saves Lives, AstraZeneca Says, As Africa Backs COVID-19 Shot

    The production of AstraZeneca's COVID19 vaccine has not been perfect but the shot will have a big impact on the pandemic, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the drugmaker pledged to double output by April and the African Union gave its backing for the shot.

  • With RaGa, Pawar and Sanjay Raut as Members, Parl Panel on Defence to Visit Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso

    This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 'ceded' Indian territory to the Chinese.

  • Will Priyanka's Holy Dip Help the Congress Swim Against the Current in UP or will it Hit Rock Bottom?

    The party says her snan at the Sangam is a fulfilment of her old promise. Anand Bhavan is associated with her childhood and family and hence the visit. But in politics everything has a connotation.

  • New Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh; features all-black theme and alloy wheels

    To be sold alongside the existing Forty-Two variant, the 2021 Jawa 42 is also slightly more powerful and gets a few mechanical tweaks.

  • Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Shows Gentle Touch to Reach Last 16

    Naomi Osaka defeated Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 to book her place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

  • 'Where's the empathy', asks Jwala Gutta over 'racist replies' on social media post about demise of grandmother

    New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala is appalled over receiving "racist" comments on her social media post in which she mourned the demise of her grandmother.

  • Donald Trump impeachment trial: Twisted facts and other staples of ex-US president's playbook

    On Friday, the latest members of Trump’s legal cast took center stage in his impeachment trial and for the most part delivered exactly what he always seems to want from his lawyers: not precise, learned legal arguments but public combat

  • Roaring crowds, roti and Rihanna: the view from a Delhi farm protest camp

    As rhetoric rises on both sides, Indian farmers at the Singhu camp say they are going nowhere Women shout protest slogans at the Singhu camp. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters Puffing out his chest, his lime green turban luminescent in the morning sun, Surinder Singh made it clear he was a man who would not easily be moved. “We will stay here five years, 10 years if we have to,” the farmer said with a steely smile. “As long as it takes.” A roar of approval greeted his words from fellow farmers who had gathered for breakfast at Singh’s chai stand at the Singhu camp, one of three main protest camps on the outskirts of Delhi. Singh, a small-scale farmer from India’s northern state of Punjab, is just one of hundreds of thousands to have made Singhu his home since November, living out of the back of his now fully furnished tractor trailer. The farmers object vociferously to new laws that constitute the most sweeping reform to agriculture in India for decades. The government of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, says the laws will bring necessary modernisation and private competition to an ailing sector that has left millions of farmers destitute. A candlelit vigil in memory of a person who died at the Singhu camp. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters Farmers say the laws were passed without consultation and will allow for private corporations to control the prices of crops, crush their livelihoods and take away their land. “I was born on my land, my father was also a farmer. I will not let Modi take it away from us,” said Singh, echoing a widespread belief among those in the camps that the new laws will result in them losing their farms. “The government must abolish the black laws. Modi says bad things about us but we are simply protesting peacefully here and eventually we know we will win.” Eleven rounds of negotiation between farmers and the government have failed to reach any compromise. The government has offered small amendments, but for the farmers, it is a black and white issue: the “black laws” must go, and until it happens they are prepared to stay put – indefinitely. Police try to stop residents during a clash with farmers at the Singhu camp on 29 January. Photograph: Arun Kumar/AFP/Getty Images In the months since their protest began the farmers, who are largely from Punjab and Haryana but also Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, have created a slick operation that they say could sustain them for months or even years. In villages in Punjab and Haryana, a system has been put in place where 10 farmers attend the protest in rotation, while those left behind look after the crops and the children. Gyms and libraries of revolutionary books have blossomed across the Singhu camp, and shoulder massages are offered to those who are little stiff from consecutive nights spent sleeping in the back of a tractor. More than 1,500 community kitchens, known as langars, produce dal, rice, curry, biriyani and pizza. Sitting around a basin of dough the size of a baby elephant, three women beamed as they rolled it into 12,000 balls to be made into roti for that day. The months spent camped out in the winter cold have not dampened spirits. Impassioned speeches, many directed at Modi, were made from a stage to a captive audience. Loud cheers greeted the tractors that passed through the camp with up to 15 people clinging on, pumping out beats with the swagger of a convertible. In the afternoon a busload of students from Kerala arrived to offer their support. Small drums and tambourines were handed out to passersby, and a young Sikh adorned in an electric blue and orange turban performed an a cappella version of a Banghra hit by Panjabi MC into a megaphone. Funding has continued to roll in from fundraising efforts in Punjab and Haryana. International Sikh relief groups have also offered assistance, handing out free soap, flip-flops and other essentials to patiently queueing farmers. Among them was Babwinder Kaur. “I am here to take back my rights,” she said. “I have two acres where I grow vegetables and wheat and rice. It is not big but it is all I have. If that is taken away then where will I go, where will the next generation go?” A protest against the new farm laws on the outskirts of Amritsar on 6 February. Photograph: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images Plans are already being made for how to survive the summer, when temperatures in Delhi can hit almost 50C. With electricity supplies sporadically cut off to the camp by the authorities, discussions are being had about installing solar panels to generate power in the hot summer months. Fans and water coolers have also been put on order. The protest movement by India’s farmers – who make up more than 50% of the workforce – has been the most sustained since Modi came to power in 2014. It is also the first movement to bring the ruling Bharatiya Janata party – known for stifling civilian dissent – to the negotiating table. A protest march in Delhi on 26 January, India’s Republic Day, turned violent. Some farmers stormed the historic Red Fort monument and police retaliated with teargas and batons. Riot police and paramilitary groups descended on the camps with force and attempted to put a stranglehold on the protests, setting up concrete barriers, spikes and barbed wire around the camps. But the response only fuelled the farmers’ determination, and this week Delhi police partially withdrew their officers. Police beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of Delhi on 26 January. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP “We are feeling very angry about the way the government and police have treated us, putting barricades around us like we are criminals,” said Labh Singh, 68, a Punjabi farmer. “We are Indians, this is not the way to treat us. They have called us terrorists, saying we are Khalistan people [part of Sikh separatist movement], but that is very wrong.” The government has stepped up its rhetoric against the farmers over the past couple of weeks, accusing them of being infiltrated by outsiders and professional protesters. In a speech to parliament this week, Modi made it very clear he would not back down. Increased foreign scrutiny of the protests has become a sore spot for the government, which has released statements warning against interventions by foreign celebrities in domestic matters. For the farmers, those interventions are a source of great pride. Posters of Rihanna, who became an unlikely hero to the farmers when she drew attention to their cause on social media, have been hung up outside several of tractor trailers. At a mention of the Barbadian singer, 56-year-old Ranjit Singh from Punjab became emotional. “Rihanna is like our daughter, she is young but still she understand what we are going through here and speaks for us,” he said. “But the Bollywood actors who eat the food that we produce, they have called us traitors and ignored our sorrow. We are very thankful to Rihanna.”