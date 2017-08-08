Punjab MP Khalsa challenges appointment of Dipak Misra as next CJI

Justice Dipak Misra is set to be the next chief justice after JS Khehar retires this month. Punjab MP Harinder Singh Khalsa unhappy with the appointment said on he will legally challenge the appointment. Khalsa said, both justice Khehar and justice Misra were named by former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Kalikho Pul in his suicide note for corrupt practices. It will be a black spot for India’s judiciary if Misra now becomes the CJI by virtue of Khehar’s recommendation.