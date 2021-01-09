Punjab Man Leaves Keys in the Car, Robbers Drive Away with Wife Still Inside

Two robbers drove away with a car in Punjab while the car owners wife was still inside the vehicle. The shocking incident was reported from Punjab's Dera Bassi where the couple had gone to deposit their children's school fees.

The man, Rajeev Chand, had gone to Sukhmani School, and had left the keys inside the car where his wife stayed back to wait for him. The couple hails from Punjab's Dhandrala village.

Soon after Chand went inside the school, two unmasked robbers barged into the car. One of the two sat on the driver's seat, while the other one covered Ritu's mouth to stop her from raising an alarm. According to reports, the robbers kept driving for at least five kilometers towards the national highway before dumping Ritu near the Ambala Toll Plaza after taking a U-turn. They then made their way towards Dera Bassi.

The car is yet to be traced. However, the police said a probe has been initiated in the case against 'unidentified' accused. Satinder Singh, who is the station house officer of Dera Bassi stated, “We have initiated a probe after registering a case against the unidentified accused. "We are checking the CCTV footage of the toll plaza and are hopeful of arresting the robbers soon,” SHO Satinder Singh was quoted as saying in reports.