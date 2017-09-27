Punjab, Haryana HC orders probe into Gurmeet Ram Rahim's assets

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday ordered the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate to conduct investigation into the movable and immovable properties of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Dera Sacha Sauda. Giving details Lawyer Navkiran Singh said the Court Commissioner, who searched all the premises of the Dera, has been asked by the High Court to submit a copy of the report to the Government of India also. The lawyer also said that the High Court has ordered that there will be two tribunals constituted, one for Punjab, other for Haryana. These tribunals will examine whether the claims made by the people are genuine regarding the Dera Chief or not.