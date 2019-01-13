Punjab, Goa in boys U21 semis, Manipur, Jharkhand U17 girls rout rivals in KIYG

Pune, Jan 13 (IANS) Punjab and Goa chalked out contrasting victories over their rivals in Pool B to qualify for the semifinals in the boys under-21 football competition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) here on Sunday.

Punjab captain Parmeet Jutty (27th minute) and Vikrant Singh (28th) helped their team overpower Manipur 2-0 while Goa downed Karnataka 1-0 to record their second successive victories and with six points each assured themselves of a place in the knock-out stage.

Goa and Punjab will face each another in the last league match to decide the top place. In Pool A, Mizoram has already made the cut with six points from two matches.

In the girls Under 17 category, Manipur blasted eight goals without reply from Uttar Pradesh. NP Devi (3), Yumlembam (2), Laishram, Vunglawmching and Morengthem (one each) scored.

Similarly, Jharkhand hammered a dozen goals against Chandigarh. Sharda and Sumati (3 each) Sunita and Laxmi (two each) and Nitu and Priya (one each) were the goal getters.

