Punjab Gangsters’ Open Threats, Murder Claims on Social Media Put Police in Dock

Minutes after the broad day light murder of a Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh in Mohali on Saturday, notorious gangster Davinder Bambiha took to Facebook to claim responsibility for the murder. A day later, rival gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again took to the social media threatening to avenge the killing. In Punjab, criminal gangs are using the internet seamlessly cocking a snook at cops.

Even as the Punjab Police are groping in the dark over who killed Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, rival gangs are using the social media to issue open threats.

Gangster Davinder Bambiha wrote a detailed post on Facebook, owning responsibility and the reason behind the murder. Then on Sunday, two social media posts in the names of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and gangster Sampat Nehra surfaced threatening to avenge Vicky’s murder.

The state government is already under fire for the reportedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The Punjab Police on its part claims that it was keeping a close watch and monitoring all the social media accounts of the gangsters and the threats, but is drawing criticism for allowing a free run to the gangsters. With elections just some months away, the issue is turning political.

Sensing an opportunity to corner the government on this, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has termed this shoot out a personal loss, has demanded an independent inquiry in the matter.

“The government is responsible for the present state of affairs, where kidnappings, extortions and killings have become a daily affair,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP has sought an all-party meet. Leader of the Opposition, Harpal Cheema, said, “The Congress government should make efforts to ensure safety of the people and maintain law and order.’’

He added that the murders and anti-national activities have intensified in the state, but the government has not formulated any policy in this regard. The CM should hold a meeting with representatives of all parties.

