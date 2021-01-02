Punjab farmer turns container truck into makeshift home at Singhu border

Harpreet Singh Mattu's makeshift home in a container truck (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): A Jalandhar-based farmer who has been protesting at the Singhu border against the three agriculture laws has turned a container truck into a fully equipped temporary home.

Harpreet Singh Mattu's temporary accommodation has all basic amenities like a sofa, bed, TV and even a functional toilet along with mobile charging points.

"I came here on December 2 at the behest of my elder brother who based in the US. He asked me to serve the farmers. I left all my work and served for seven days at the Singhu border. Earlier five of my trucks came here and when I came back to my a hotel, where I was staying at that time, I felt homesick and then I thought why not turn a truck into a makeshift apartment," Mattu told ANI.

He said his friends helped him in making his makeshift home, which took one and half days to complete.

Mattu has also opened Gurdwara Sahib Riverside California Langar Sewa at Singhu border protest site which serves tea, snacks and food for the passer-by and farmers.

"In my Langar tea is served round the clock, from morning till evening. Pinni, pakodas, almond langar is also served there," he said.

Mattu claims that his Lanhar Seva witnesses a footfall of more than 10,000 people each day.

The Jalandhar-based farmer is accompanied by his wife, son, nephew, and team of around 80-90 helpers at the site.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)