Punjab Congress MLA turns down job offer for son; accuses ministers of objecting to CM's decisions

Congress MLA Fatehjung Singh Bajwa (L), Arjun Bajwa (R) (Photo ANI)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): Congress MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa on Thursday hit out at party colleagues, including cabinet members for criticising a decision of the Punjab government, which offered a government job to his son.

Stating that his son Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa has declined the offer of a post of an inspector in the Punjab Police, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa slammed the ministers who had allegedly opposed the proposal in a cabinet meeting, stating that they were objecting to a decision by chief minister Amarinder Singh while themselves enjoyed creamy portfolios.

Briefing mediapersons, Bajwa said, "I am thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Politics should not be done with the children. First, Sukhbir Badal tweeted when jobs are given to my son. If we talk about nepotism then Prakash Singh Badal was appointed Punjab Chief Minister five times. Sukhbir Badal, his wife and Majithia Saheb all are examples of Nepotism. No contribution or sacrifice from these political parties to the country.

Bajwa said his son Arjun Bajwa has set an example by not accepting the government job offer. He alleged the opposition was playing dirty politics on this issue and that was the reason his family decided to turn down this job.

He further slammed Punjab Cabinet Ministers Tripat Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, State Congress President Sunil Jakhar for allegedly opposing the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

"I want to ask the ministers like Tripat Rajinder Bajwa whose son is the chairman of Gurdaspur Zilla Parishad, Sukhbinder Sarkaria whose nephew is the chairman of Amritsar Zila Parishad and State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar whose nephew is the chairman of Punjab Farmer's Commission will they follow the precedent? We are setting the precedent and we are not lying. These heavyweight politicians have been enjoying creamy portfolios in Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet. Now they are not objecting to the job of Arjun Singh Bajwa but the decision of Captain," alleged Bajwa.

Story continues

Meanwhile the elder son of Fatehjung Bajwa, Arjun Bajwa, said the politics over the issue of his job is very unfortunate and people have forgotten the sacrifice made by his family.

"I am thankful to Punjab Chief Minister that he offered the job to me for my grandfather's sacrifice. My grandfather sacrificed his life for peace in Punjab and compared to that this job is a very small thing. I saw a lot of politics on this issue. These petty politics is very unfortunate. Now after this, our family took the decision that let not take the job. I am a national level player," Arjun Bajwa told reporters.

Congress MLA Bajwa on Wednesday had written to the party high command that he does not need a government job for his son.

On June 18, the Punjab cabinet had approved the decision to offering government jobs on compassionate grounds to the son of MLA Fatehjung Singh Bajwa and Ludhiana MLA Rakesh Pandey. Arjun Singh Bajwa was offered the post of Inspector in Punjab Police while Bhishma Pandey as Naib Tehsildar.

Meanwhile, several ministers in the Punjab cabinet including Tripat Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Razia Sultana and Charanjit Singh Channi had expressed their displeasure against this decision. Congress state president Sunil Jakhar also raised questions on this issue. Opposition parties including Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party started cornering the state government over the issue. (ANI)