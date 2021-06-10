Punjab CM writes to PM Modi for release of 'pending funds' under SC scholarship scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of the state's "pending amount" and revised sharing pattern under the Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Castes (PMS-SCs) for the period 2017-2020.

In his letter, the Chief Minister said though the Government of India had on December 31, 2020, amended the guidelines for the scholarship to introduce a revised sharing pattern between the Centre and the States (60:40) and the same had been made effective only from April 1, 2020.

No decision had, however, been conveyed on the issue for the period April 1, 2017- March 31, 2020, "thus jeopardizing the future of lakhs of SC students," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in his earlier DO letters of October 2018 and February 9, 2020, he had brought to the Prime Minister's notice the concerns of the state regarding the outstanding demand under scheme.

According to an official release, he said Rs.1,563 crore for 2017-20 was still pending with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for release as central share under the scheme and that no response had yet been received to those letters.

Pointing out that Punjab has the highest percentage of SC population in the country, the Chief Minister said the state deserves special attention on this count.

He said Punjab was a border state and it needs to be ensured that its youth get the opportunity of education and employment so that they do not fall prey to anti-social and anti-national elements.

He also said that not releasing scholarship funds under the PMS-SCs would adversely affect the education of SC students, who are unable to pay the fee from their own pocket. (ANI)