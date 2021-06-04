Punjab CM shared roadmap for assembly polls, will be taken forward, says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has shared his roadmap for next year's assembly elections in the state and it will be taken forward.

Rawat, who is Congress incharge of Punjab, said that efforts were made to bring more cohesion in the state unit during meeting of the AICC panel with state leaders.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had formed a three-member to sort out factionalism in the state unit amid public differences between Captain Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"We had a conversation with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for almost three hours about the challenges of the government. He shared his roadmap for the 2022 Punjab elections. We'll place his roadmap before Congress president," Rawat said.

He also commented on row between the Chief Minister and Sidhu.

"At one stage, I was trying to bring Navjot Singh Sindhu and Captain Amarinder Singh together in a team but now other things have also come up which are more important than this," he said.

Apart from Rawat, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader JP Aggarwal are members of the panel, which, over the last two days met nearly 50 Punjab MLAs in the national capital.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who also met the panel, said the meeting was part of party's internal discussions ahead of state assembly polls to be held early next year.

Sources told ANI that in the three-hour-long meeting, Captain Amarinder Singh discussed every issue with the party representatives.

They said he brought "documents and proofs" about every MLA and of party leaders at places where there is no Congress MLA and "what work has been done on whose request".

They said he also addressed grievances of state party leaders against him.

"The panel is compiling a report which will be submitted to Congress president soon," a source said.

The sources said the Chief Minister also met party MPs. (ANI)