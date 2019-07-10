Punjab CM hails Centre's decision to ban 'Sikhs for Justice'

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday declared pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice an unlawful association under provision 3(1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Twelve cases filed have been filed against the group and 39 people have been arrested. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hailed the Government of India's decision to ban the 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) as an unlawful association, describing it as the first step towards protecting the nation from the anti-India. Punjab CM said, "Banning of Sikhs for Justice is a long overdue act which has taken place today. I congratulate government for this job." The Punjab Police, over the last 3 years, had registered several criminal cases against such youth as well as SFJ leaders/operatives based in various countries and working under the command of SFJ promoters, operating from USA, Canada, UK, Malaysia etc. The recovery of arms and ammunition from apprehended youth/operatives has exposed a major network, spread across various south-eastern, western and even African countries, and using money transfers over MTSS or hawala channels to finance the violence and illegal activities.