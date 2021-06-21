Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh reaches Delhi to meet Congress' three member panel

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has arrived in Delhi to meet the central Congress Team. The meeting will be held tomorrow with a three-member panel. Both Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been called to the National Capital for a final meeting. The meeting was supposed to happen on Sunday but now it has been rescheduled to Tuesday. The rift in the Punjab Congress came to the fore after former state Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pargat Singh started hitting out at Amarinder Singh. In order to manage the situation, the All India Congress Committee constituted a committee to address the grievances of its Punjab leaders.