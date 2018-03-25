Punjab beat PSPB in national hockey final, RSPB earn bronze

Lucknow, March 25 (IANS) Punjab overcame Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) 2-1 in the final, while Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Air India Sports Promotion Board (AISPB) 5-3 via penalty shootout in the bronze medal playoff of the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (A Division) here on Sunday.

In the final, PSPB had taken an early lead as Gurjinder Singh converted a penalty corner in the third minute. They held the lead till the 53rd minute when Sarvanjit Singh scored the first of his two goals.

Sarvanjit struck again in the last minute of the match to seal the 2-1 win for Punjab at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium.

In the bronze medal match, defending champions RSPB and AISPB played a 1-1 draw in the regulation 60 minutes. But the former went on to win via penalty shootout 5-3.

RSPB had taken an early lead in the fifth minute via a field goal from Sayyad Niyaz Rahim. The equaliser came 12 minutes later through Shivender Singh.

