Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 5: Jaipur Register First Win

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League season five on Thursday after they beat Puneri Paltan 30-28 in Nagpur.

Puneri Paltan skipper Manjeet Chhillar won the toss and chose his team’s side of the mat. Pune’s Rohit Kumar Choudary and Jaipur’s Tushar Patil opened the raids. Both teams gave their best as they took individual reviews in the early minutes of the game.

Get the points table here

In the 9th minute, the first do-or-die raid came up for the Puneri Paltan and Rajesh Mondal failed to capitalise. Paltan looked good in the first half. Jaipur fought back with the help of Jasvir Singh and their tight defence to ensure they were in the match taking a half-time lead of 14-11.

Also read: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 5: Thalaivas Thrash Bulls

Thh second half began from where the first half ended. Pune suffered the inevitable with the first All-Out of the match. Pune’s Sandeep Narwal picked a super raid for his team in the 30th minute and kept his team in the game.

It all boiled down to the last raid of the match where Narwal had the chance to pull an upset but his miscalculation cost his team a great deal. With two men in the opponent ring, he needed to effect an All-Out to win but he ran back after a single touch point and the match ended at 30-28 with Jaipur emerging as victors.