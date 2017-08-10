Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi 2017: Watch Live Telecast of Pune vs Jaipur on Hotstar

Watch free live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur in Zone A. This will be Puneri’s 3rd match while Jaipur will be playing their second match. The PKL 5 match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD at 8 PM. One can also catch free LIVE streaming online on HotStar.

Puneri Paltan top the Zone A points table with 10 points from two matches while Jaipur have one point and sit at the bottom of the table. Pune team come into this match with a win over Dabang Delhi while Pink Panthers suffered their only defeat to the same opponent. Pro Kabaddi League season 1 winners Jaipur have played one game so far and come into this match after a nine-day break.

Deepak Niwas Hooda-led Pune team appears a well balanced side as far as the raiding and defensive departments is concerned. Pune beat Delhi 26-21 in their last match. Irnonically, Jaipur lost out to Delhi 26-30. Rajesh Mondal, Sandeep Narwal and Dharmaraj Cheralathan have shone for Pune in their defence. Pink Panthers will hope to register their first win of the tournament when they on the high-flying Pune team.

Squads

Puneri Paltan

Raiders- Deepak Niwas Hooda, Akshay Jadhav, More GB, Rajesh Mondal, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Suresh Kumar, Umesh Mhatre

Defenders- Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Girish Maruti Ernak, Md. Ziaur Rahman

All Rounders- Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Takamitsu Kono

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raiders- Ajit Singh, Jasvir Singh, Kamal Kishor, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Selvamani K, Sunil Siddhgavali, Tushar Patil

Defenders- Jae Min Lee, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Vignesh B

All Rounders- Dong Gyu Kim, Manjeet Chhillar, Santhapanaselvam, Siddharth