Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 5: Pune Beat Delhi 26-21, Take Top Spot

Puneri Paltan showed their dominance on the mat after they beat Dabang Delhi 26-21 in the Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday. Puneri Paltan dominated Daband Delhi throughout the match with an exception when the score was 13-13.

With this win, Pune registered their second victory in Pro Kabaddi League 2017. The win propelled them to the top of the table. Delhi’s Meraz Sheykh disppointed with his performance as he was off the field for the most part of the match.

PKL 5 Points Table

Sloppy and over ambitious defending from Delhi thre away crucial points in the game. Patil was the only Delhi player who was able to put the pressure with his raids.

Rajesh and Hooda raided with rage and got Pune the points ensuring their team remained on top. Hooda’s all-round performance was a treat for his team and fans alike.

