Pune woman takes handicraft paintings to new height by using human hair

A woman from Maharashtra's Kolhapur is taking her love for handicrafts to new heights by using human hair. Asmita Potdar made a painting of Mahatma Gandhi using hair of her mother-in-law. While speaking to ANI, Asmita said, "I have made a painting of Mahatma Gandhi using hair of my mother-in-law. Earlier I also made a similar painting of Mother Teresa, using my daughter's hair. Apart from human hair, I have also made paintings using aluminum and copper thread." Asmita has been honoured with multiple awards including a few national awards by the President of India. Handicraft paintings made up of human hair and paintings created with copper as well as aluminum have become an attraction to the city's handicraft lovers.