Pune wall collapse: At least 15 people die in Kondhwa area, rescue operation underway

At least 15 people died on Saturday morning after a 60-ft-wall of a residential complex collapsed in Pune following incessant rains. According to news agency ANI, the wall near Talab Masjid area of Kondhwa collapsed in the wee hours. The collapsed wall was adjacent to tin huts in the area.

Officials involved in rescue operation said that the wall collapsed on shanties that were built for the labourers working at a construction site nearby. The compound wall collapsed around 1.45 am.

As soon as police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel learned about the tragedy, they rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation. Reports say that several people are still believed to be trapped under debris and operation to safely pull out the trapped people is underway. The deceased persons include one female and four kids.

Over half-a-dozen people suffered injuries in the incident. As soon as the wall collapsed, cars parked near the boundary wall of the society also fell below and hit the tin huts.

Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. Officials said that the wall collapsed due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set up an inquiry and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin. Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil informed that most of the deceased are from Bihar.

"We are coordinating with the state government there for helping families. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh per deceased person has been announced from the National Disaster Relief Fund to the family members," he said.

Patil added that a committee comprising of an additional collector, a police officer and one municipal officer has been formed to probe the incident and has been asked to submit a primary report within 24 hours. Based on the report, further legal action will be taken.