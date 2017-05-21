Pune restrict Mumbai to 129/8 in IPL final

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) Braces by bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Daniel Christian enabled Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) restrict Mumbai Indians to 129 for eight in 20 overs in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Mumbai's top and middle order batsmen put up a horrific show against the disciplined bowling from Pune and the former were left reeling at 79/7 in the 15th over. Allrounder Krunal Pandya then came good and his 47 off 38 deliveries pulled Mumbai out of the hole.

Opting to bat, Mumbai had a disastrous start as left-arm medium pacer Unadkat (2/19) removed Parthiv Patel (4) and Lendl Simmons (3) in the third over. Parthiv pulled straight into the hands of Shardul Thakur at mid-on, while Simmons gave a return catch to Unadkat who dived low to the left -- and Mumbai were reduced to 8/2.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (24) and Ambati Rayudu (12) then weathered the storm briefly but the Pune bowlers continued to keep it tight, not allowing the Mumbai pair to free their arms. Young off-spinner Washington Sundar continued to be impressive with his miserly bowling, giving away only 13 runs in his four overs.

The partnership lasted for 33 runs as Rayudu was caught short of the crease while taking a single after playing a delivery from Lockie Ferguson to Steven Smith, who made a direct throw from mid-off in the eighth over.

Mumbai's batting ran into further trouble when Rohit and Kieran Pollard (7) fell to Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2/32) in the 11th over which left them reeling at 65/5. Rohit pulled a half-pitched ball to Thakur at deep mid-wicket, while Pollard offered an easy catch to pouch for Manoj Tiwary at long-on.

After Zampa, another Australian Daniel Christian (2/34) removed all-rounder Hardik Pandya (10) in the second ball of the 14th over. In the following over, Karn Sharma, a handy low-order batsman, was run out for a 1, to leave Mumbai at 79/7.

Later, Krunal and Mitchell Johnson (13 not out) shared a strong 50-run partnership to dig them out of trouble. Krunal milked three fours and two sixes to take Mumbai to 129/8 -- which may not be enough.

Krunal was Christian's second victim falling on the last ball of the Mumbai innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai 129/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 47: Jaydev Unadkat 2/19, Adam Zampa 2/32, Daniel Christian 2/34) vs Pune.

--IANS

pur/dg