Pune hand Patna first loss of PKL Season 5

Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) Two time champions Patna Pirates succumbed to their first defeat of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 losing 42-47 to Puneri Paltan in an inter-zone challenge tie at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Pardeep Narwal's 19 raid points for Patna went in vain as Pune rode on Rajesh Mondal's 10 points to clinch their fourth win of the season.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with the cast of his upcoming movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, was also in attendance during the match.

Patna failed to live up to their billing in the initial stages of the match, resulting in two all outs within the first half, which they finished 13-25.

Pune led 22-8 after 14 minutes, including the first all out as Patna's defence had no answer to the opposition raiders.

Pardeep tried to get back Patna into the game, scoring two quick raid points in the dying minutes of the first half.

On the backfoot, Patna failed to get their act together in the second half, as Pune inflicted another all out to lead 28-15 after 21 minutes.

Pardeep made a successful raid in the 22nd minute as Patna trailed 20-30 before Pune stretched their lead further to 36-24, thanks to Deepak Hooda's two points in the 30th minute.

In the 34 th minute Deepak made another successful raid as Pune extended their lead to 40-30.

With three minutes left and the scoreboard reading 30-41, Patna raised their hopes for a turnaround by forcing an all out but Pune smartly recovered to consolidate their position in the match.

