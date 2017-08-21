Pune City sign Brazilian winger Marcelinho

Pune, Aug 21 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City on Monday secured the services of 2016 edition's golden boot winner Marcelinho.

The Brazilian winger, who has plied his trade in Spain, Greece and Italy, represented Delhi Dynamos FC in the last season. In his 15 appearances, the South American scored 10 goals and made five assists.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel was excited about the new addition to his team. "Marcelinho has a great appetite for scoring and caused some serious damage to other teams' defence in ISL last season," he said in a release.

"He is a busy player on the pitch, always in the thick of things -- setting the pace, assisting and finding the back of the net."

In his career spanning almost a decade, Marcelinho has represented Atletico Madrid B, Getafe B, Greek clubs like Skoda Xanthi F.C., Atromitos Athens, Kalamataamong among others.

Head coach Antonio Habas said: "Marcelinho is one of the most accomplished attackers we have seen in Indian Super League. He has the versatility to play on wings as well as in front of the net along with great pace to match his abilities.

"These qualities will be of great help to the team and hope we can achieve results that we aim for in the coming season."

On donning the orange and purple, Marcelinho said that the prospect of working with Habas was a cause for him joining the Pune side.

"It's exciting times ahead as I join FC Pune City. Antonio Habas is a great coach to work with and his vision for the club is something that got me excited."

--IANS

pur/bg