Pune City sign Brazilian midfielder

Pune, Sep 8 (IANS) FC Pune City on Friday announced the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Diego Carlos ahead of the forthcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Diego, who will join fellow Brazilians Marcelinho and Jonatan Lucca in the Pune squad, is expected to strengthen the team's attacking ability.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter in my football career. I have heard great things about the league as well as FC Pune City. It will be good to play alongside my country-mates Jonatan and Marcelinho," Diego said in a statement on Friday.

"Expect me to give my 100 percent for the club to ensure the fans have reasons to celebrate," he added.

The 29-year kicked off his youth career with former South American champions Flamengo in his native Brazil.

Later he went on to represent Brazilian clubs Duque de Caxias and Corinthians Alagoano.

In 2011, the Brazilian moved to Russia to play in the Russian National League for Nizhny Novgorod where he scored 10 goals in 31 appearances.

Diego joined FC Ufa in 2012 where he scored eight goals besides helping the club to gain promotion to the Russian Premier League, which is the top division of the Russian football system.

