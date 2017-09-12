Pune City sign Argentinean midfielder Pugliara

Pune, Sep 12 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City on Tuesday announced the signing of Argentinean midfielder Robertino Pugliara for the next edition of the football tournament.

Pugliara began his career with San Lorenzo and later moved to Talleres de Cordoba for two years. The Argentine spent most of his playing career with Indonesian clubs like Persija Jakarta, Persiba Balikpapan, PSM Makassar, Persib Bandung and Persipura Jayapura. During his stint with Persija Jakarta, the team won the Trofeo Persija for two years (2011 & 2012).

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said in a statement: Robertino is an experienced, creative and versatile midfielder. His penchant for making runs into the box and high work rate makes him a threat to the opposition."

While representing Persipura Jayapura, Robertino played against Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup.His brace against the Bengaluru side in the 2015 AFC Cup match had sealed the deal for his team.

After signing on the dotted line, Robertino said: "I am turning a new page in my career. Having played in Indonesia for most of my career, adapting to a new culture, new style will be a challenge I will relish.

"I have seen one of the top Indian players during my AFC matches and I was very impressed with the quality. I am looking forward to play against some of the best Indian talents donning the Orange and Purple in 2017-18 ISL."

