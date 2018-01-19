Pune City rope in Toribio, Stankovic

Pune, Jan 19 (IANS) FC Pune City have signed Spanish defender Manuel Jesus Ortiz Toribio and Austrian midfielder Marko Stankovic, the Indian Super League (ISL) football franchise announced on Friday.

The two players have joined the Pune outfit in the second international transfer window of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) starting from January 15 to February 16.

Sevilla FC's product Toribo and Stankovic, who was played for Austria once, will be available for selection ahead of their match against ATK on Saturday.

FC Pune City have released Damir Grgic and Robertino Pugliara.

