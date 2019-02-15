Pulwama terror attack: Rahul Gandhi condemns the attack, calls it 'disgusting'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the Pulwama terror attack on Friday. He stated that these terror attacks are done with the aim of dividing the country. "This is a terrible tragedy and this type of violence done against the most valuable Indians, who are our soldiers, our security forces, is absolutely disgusting. I want to make it very clear that the aim of terrorism is to divide this country and we are not going to be divided for one second." Offering his condolences he added, "This is a time of mourning, sadness and respect. We are fully supporting the government of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this."