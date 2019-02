While speaking to ANI in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Pulwama terror attack in which Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Ratan Thakur lost his life, Slain Soldier Ratan Thakur's Father said, "I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight, ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply."